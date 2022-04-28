ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonganoxie, KS

Vandals damage Tonganoxie High School

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — An investigation is underway after several people caused a lot of damage to a Kansas high school.

The superintendent at Tonganoxie School District said individuals forced their way into the district’s high school Wednesday evening.

The vandals caused damage to floors, stairs, and walls at the New Learning Center.

“This is an extremely serious matter which has been reported to the Tonganoxie Police Department. Because of privacy issues we cannot release the names of the individuals involved in this situation,” Loren Feldkamp, superintendent, posted on Facebook .

Feldkamp said the people involved are being disciplined by Tonganoxie High School administrators.

