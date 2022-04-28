Bobcat Radio: Bobcats Fall to Roadrunners and Suns Get Another off of Pelicans

LBJ and United South carry the Laredo playoff banner into the opening round of the Class 6A softball state tournament Friday. The Lady Wolves placed second overall in District 30-6A to make their second consecutive playoff appearance under coach Whitney Dupuis while United South finished in fourth place, to earn the fourth and final spot. The Lady Wolves take on San Antonio Harlan on Friday in Alice in a winner-takes-all one-game series. The Lady Hawks are the No. 3 seed from District 29-6A. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. United South plays the District 29-6A District...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO