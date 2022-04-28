ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Bobcat Radio: Bobcats Fall to Roadrunners and Suns Get Another off of Pelicans

ktswblog.net
 2 days ago

On this edition of Bobcat Radio, the crew of Kayla...

ktswblog.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball falls to UTA in series opener

A two-out opposite-field single by UT Arlington’s Cade Sumbler drove in Tyler Rice from third in the 11th inning to lift the Mavericks to a 4-3 win over the Arkansas State baseball team Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark. A-State (9-28, 4-14 SBC) battled back from a 3-0 deficit...
JONESBORO, AR
KBTX.com

The Lady Tigers Bi-District series continues after a 16-4 victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5A, the A&M Consolidated softball team clinched their must-win contest against Kingwood Park to keep their playoff series alive. The offensive blow out started early in the bottom of the first with a home run from senior Aiyana Coleman, after that the Lady Panthers could not keep up.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

La Feria Softball Edges Zapata 6-4 in Bi-District Round

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria softball team opened it’s bi-district playoff series against Zapata with a 6-4 victory. The Lionettes led 4-0 after the second inning. The game ended up being decided in the ninth inning. The second game of the three-game series will be...
LA FERIA, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LBJ, United South start playoff push

LBJ and United South carry the Laredo playoff banner into the opening round of the Class 6A softball state tournament Friday. The Lady Wolves placed second overall in District 30-6A to make their second consecutive playoff appearance under coach Whitney Dupuis while United South finished in fourth place, to earn the fourth and final spot. The Lady Wolves take on San Antonio Harlan on Friday in Alice in a winner-takes-all one-game series. The Lady Hawks are the No. 3 seed from District 29-6A. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. United South plays the District 29-6A District...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Pelicans#Roadrunners#Bobcat Radio#Bobcats Fall#Utsa#Catch Bcr#Ktsw Multimedia
KREX

#3 Regis is too much for the Lady Mavericks

Colorado Mesa got on the board first with a goal from Melanie Evans. But Regis was able to stay with them every step of the way. Regis would score 5 goals in both quarters in the first half. The Lady Mavericks would trail 10-5 at the half and lose this one, 15-8.
MESA, CO
Orange Leader

Bobcats’ Ashworth State-bound in shot put

WEBSTER – Orangefield senior Hunter Ashworth will be heading to the Class 4A State Track & Field Championships in the boys shot put after a solid performance at the 4A Region III Championships Saturday at Challenger Stadium. Ashworth placed second in the shot put, heaving it 50 feet, 5...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy