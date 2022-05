This time of year, everyone wants to clear the brush from their yards, but it's important to remember a few things about any open burning. I love the smell of a brush or grass fire. It's one of my favorite Spring odors and makes me want to sit outside with a good book. But, living in the woods, it's also a potential danger. I still remember the year my neighbors and I heard a firetruck slowing and stopping nearby. We all came out of our houses and some (me included) got in our vehicles to go find out what was going on. Sure enough, there was a wildfire nearby. It didn't affect us, but it's still very scary.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO