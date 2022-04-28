ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Relief program offering up to $15K to restaurants seeking reimbursement for COVID-related expenses

By Press Release
manchesterinklink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, NH – The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) has launched a new Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program. This new COVID-19 relief...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Health
Concord, NH
Food & Drinks
Concord, NH
Government
Concord, NH
Coronavirus
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Lifestyle
CBS Boston

Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty. Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half. The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability. “Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reimbursement#Infrastructure#Food Drink#Nh#The Governor#Goferr#American Rescue Plan Act#The Goferr Grant Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH
MSNBC

America's record inflation is changing the cost of business for 3 female founders

In March 2020, Covid-19 all but annihilated Orion Brown’s business Black Travel Box, a Denver-based accessories company for travelers of color. Though the company recovered as people began to travel and commute again, Brown noticed that shipments were arriving later and later. Even worse, the cost of goods from her suppliers skyrocketed by up to 40 percent.
BUSINESS
CBS News

American families need to earn $35.80 an hour just to make ends meet. Few earn that.

Decades of stagnant wages, rising costs and frequent economic crises in the U.S. have put millions of Americans close to the financial edge. Just to make ends meet, a family with one adult and two children needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour — a level of income that is beyond what most households across the country are earning, according to a new study from the 2022 County Health Rankings.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

United Partners with OneTen to Help Create One Million Family-Sustaining Jobs for Black Talent Over Ten Years

United Airlines announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for Black talent with opportunity for advancement over the next 10 years. The collaboration with OneTen comes as United has already hired more than 6,000 people since January and expects to hire an additional 8,000 this year alone — with the goal to add 50,000 people to United in the next five years, according to a press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Why high wage growth may be fading

Wages and salaries in the private sector grew by 5% in the first quarter of 2022 relative to a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday. That rate is high relative to pre-pandemic levels but is unchanged from the fourth quarter. Demand for labor may be waning from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

(Reuters) - Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday. The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy