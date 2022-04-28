ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Celebrate a Delayed Mother’s Day in Missoula with Mom Prom

By Mike Smith
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PSA for anyone reading this who hasn't gotten a card or bought a gift yet: Mother's Day is just over one week away!. Yes, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8th - which is a great time for moms to spend time with their families. Maybe they can all go for...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

Missoula 420 Block Party ‘Highly’ Successful in Delivering Fun

If you were anywhere near downtown Missoula yesterday, you could tell there was a celebration going on. What kind of celebration? A celebration of all things cannabis in Montana. The Montana State Cannabis and Hemp Festival organizers put together a fun party in downtown Missoula. A party that brought the community and cannabis culture together as one.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
Society
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Alt 101.5

Montana Music Festival Needs Workers, Holding a Hiring Fair

There definitely seems to be a different buzz in the air when it comes to concerts this summer. Although some venues remained closed last year, many returned to hosting shows and it was a welcome sight. The 2021 concert season was a needed return after everything went dark in 2020 but it still felt like there was a weird vibe in the air. This year finally feels like things are back to normal with postponed shows actually taking place and most venues once again being open for business like they were pre-pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Dance Party#Food Network#Parade#Mother S Day#The Westside Theater#Westside Theater
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy