Friends, family gather to remember the life of a Tulsa mother killed in hostage situation

TULSA, Okla. — Friends and family members gathered Thursday morning at “Going Hard for Christ” Church to say goodbye to RayAnna Moya.

The 27-year-old mother of two was killed during a hostage situation earlier this month. Police say Jujuan Ballard pulled the trigger.

Moya was also close to her brother, Robert Moya. He says RayAnna was his best friend.

“Close wouldn’t even be the word. We were best friends,” said Robert.

He was there the day his sister was killed. Ballard shot Robert three times when he tried to get into the house. It was a traumatic experience, but he’s recovering well.

“I was hit in the head, and it didn’t affect by brain. I was hit in the chest but it didn’t go past my bone. I was also hit in the arm,” said Robert.

Robert says his sister believed in forgiveness.

“RayAnna was a bright soul and a very happy person. She was a very forgiving person, you can do her wrong so many times and regardless of that she would forgive.”

