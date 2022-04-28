ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Friends, family gather to remember the life of a Tulsa mother killed in hostage situation

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eONT5_0fNIGOHD00

TULSA, Okla. — Friends and family members gathered Thursday morning at “Going Hard for Christ” Church to say goodbye to RayAnna Moya.

The 27-year-old mother of two was killed during a hostage situation earlier this month. Police say Jujuan Ballard pulled the trigger.

Moya was also close to her brother, Robert Moya. He says RayAnna was his best friend.

“Close wouldn’t even be the word. We were best friends,” said Robert.

He was there the day his sister was killed. Ballard shot Robert three times when he tried to get into the house. It was a traumatic experience, but he’s recovering well.

“I was hit in the head, and it didn’t affect by brain. I was hit in the chest but it didn’t go past my bone. I was also hit in the arm,” said Robert.

Robert says his sister believed in forgiveness.

“RayAnna was a bright soul and a very happy person. She was a very forgiving person, you can do her wrong so many times and regardless of that she would forgive.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy