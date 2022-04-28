Cabrera eyeing coaching job with Tigers when playing career ends

With the Tigers taking a beating in Minnesota amid an ugly start to the season, here's a nice thought for their fans: Miguel Cabrera wants to sick around once he's done playing.

The Future Hall of Famer, who intends to retire when his contact expires after next season, told Venezuelan reporters Thursday in the wake of his 3,000th hit that if he can't realize his goal of winning a World Series in Detroit as a player, he'd like to do so as a coach.

“I hope I can achieve that in these two years that I have left or, if not, as an assistant, a coach, whatever. I would like to spend more time with this team that has such a bright future. I know that my career is going to end at some point, but I’d like to be involved with the team, a team that has given me a lot. I’d like to share with them if that is God’s will," Cabrera said in Spanish, as translated by Evan Woodberry of MLive .

Cabrera, who turned 39 earlier this month, is playing out the final two years of his 8-year, $240 million contract. He's owed $32 million this year and next.

He has talked frequently about his desire to win a championship in Detroit, where he's spent the past 15 years of his career, before he calls it quits, but this is the first time he's mentioned staying with organization in a non-playing capacity.

Surely, A.J. Hinch and the Tigers would be happy to have him.