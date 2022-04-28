Fugitives from Delaware Arrested During Traffic Stop in North Wildwood, NJ

DOVER, Del.- A Dover woman is facing robbery and assault charges following accusations that she beat an elderly man before stealing his vehicle and driving away. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, when an 84-year-old Dover man was driving his vehicle on southbound Bay Road while accompanied by his acquaintance, 53-year-old Kathy Ware, also of Dover. Police said that during this time, Ware became upset with the victim and she began physically assaulting him. The victim stopped his vehicle in the median of Bay Road near the Dover Air Force Base, and the victim got out of his vehicle to avoid further injury. Troopers said Ware then entered the driver seat and stole the victim’s vehicle, fleeing towards an unknown destination.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO