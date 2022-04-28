Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woodward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ellis, Harper and southwestern Woodward Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1011 PM CDT, dissipating thunderstorms and rain showers may produce strong southerly wind gusts across northwest Oklahoma through 11 pm. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Woodward, Shattuck, Laverne, Buffalo, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, May, Rosston, Selman, Harmon, Tangier and Catesby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
