Michael Brantley is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He was scratched from the game Friday due to the protocols and remained out Saturday. There is no word as to whether Brantley tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did. Brantley is in the clubhouse before the game, which may seem to signal that he could be available off the bench should the Astros need him. Chas McCormick is leading off and playing left field while Jose Siri is batting ninth and playing centerfield.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO