San Diego, CA

Padres sweep Reds…again!

 3 days ago

The Padres beat the Reds 7-5 on Thursday, their 6th straight win and 2nd straight sweep of the Reds this season. Nick Martinez picked up his first career win, as he allowed just 2 runs in 5 innings. Manny Machado was one of the stars of the game offensively, collecting 4 hits to boost his batting average to .395. Ha-Seong Kim broke the game wide open with a bases loaded double in the 6th inning. The Reds clawed back late in the game, as they've done in several other games against the Padres this season, but Taylor Rogers was able to close things out in the 9th inning, earning his 7th save of the season. The Padres begin a 3-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday.

Padres' C.J. Abrams batting ninth on Sunday

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Abrams will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Luis Campusano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abrams for 7.7 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Padres beat Pirates 7-3

The Padres won their 4th game in a row, defeating the Pirates 7-3 on Friday night. They fell behind 2-0 early, but Ha-Seong Kim tied the game with a 2-run blast in the 3rd inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Musgrove pitches Padres past Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Sunday. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Diego, CA
