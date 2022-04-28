Padres sweep Reds…again!

The Padres beat the Reds 7-5 on Thursday, their 6th straight win and 2nd straight sweep of the Reds this season. Nick Martinez picked up his first career win, as he allowed just 2 runs in 5 innings. Manny Machado was one of the stars of the game offensively, collecting 4 hits to boost his batting average to .395. Ha-Seong Kim broke the game wide open with a bases loaded double in the 6th inning. The Reds clawed back late in the game, as they've done in several other games against the Padres this season, but Taylor Rogers was able to close things out in the 9th inning, earning his 7th save of the season. The Padres begin a 3-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday.