Sam Bruce dead at 24: Ex-Miami Hurricanes star passes away as high school pays tribute to young athlete

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FORMER Miami Hurricanes recruit Sam Bruce has passed away at 24 as his high school pays tribute to the young athlete.

Bruce died on Thursday after being involved in a car accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday evening.

Former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Sam Bruce has passed away at 24
Sam Bruce help the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders win back-to-back state championships Credit: Twitter

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said after the accident, the former football star was suffering from a seizure.

EMS units arrived on the scene and performed CPR on Bruce before being transported to a hospital, where he later died on Thursday morning.

Officials are still investigating the circumstance surrounding the crash but are not suspecting foul play.

Bruce's former high school St. Thomas Aquinas announced his death on Thursday in a Facebook that read: "R.I.P. Sam Bruce! We Will Miss You and We Love You !"

Bruce's former 7-on-7 team, the South Florida Express, also confirmed the tragedy, tweeting, "We are saddened to hear about the loss of one of the greatest players to ever come through SFE.

"Your infectious energy and the ability to make anybody laugh will forever live in our hearts. We spoke with Sams's family, they just ask you to pray for their family during this time."

Former NFL star Chad Johnson tweeted: "Sam Bruce 💔."

The nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Issac Bruce, the 24-year-old was a high school standout, earning the nickname The Samborghini.

From 2014 to '15, he helped the Raiders win a back-to-back state championship.

He left St. Thomas Aquinas in 2016, transferring to Westlake Prep, where he would play the remainder of his high school days.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Bruce signed with the Hurricanes in 2016.

However, Bruce never suited up for Miami after he was dismissed for violating team rules just months into his freshman season.

Bruce went on to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. and Southeastern University and later played for the Indoor Football League.

