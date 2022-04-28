New store cuts prices every DAY in aim to beat inflation

RETAIL stores are doing everything they can to fight inflation, but one store is making waves.

San Francisco based shop, Falling Prices, is using a never-before-seen business model to lower prices.

It's a bargain hunter's dream with a twist.

The store will lower prices every day of the week, until items are sold for just 25 cents.

According to the store's website, they open on Tuesdays with every item priced at $6.

On Wednesday, everything drops to $4 and on Thursdays, prices drop even to $2.

By Friday, prices are $1.

On Saturday, everything left in the store is just 25 cents.

According to CBS news, the store's merchandise is all brand new and comes as overstock from Amazon and Target.

Part of the fun is items are all stuffed in large bins throughout the store.

Shoppers have no idea what they may find - it could be anything from olive oil to pet supplies.

What do the stores sell?

As mentioned above, all of the items are overflow from other stores.

On their website, Falling Prices has shared they frequently get the following items:

electronics

small appliances

food

baby items

pet supplies

automotive

office supplies

home goods

paper products

cleaning supplies

small furniture

Typically, the normal retail price for the items is under $50.

Where are the store located?

Falling Prices has stores in the following locations in and around Sacramento, California.

Santa Rosa

Folsom Premium Outlets

Power Inn

Citrus Heights

Porterville

Florin

Rancho Cordova

Arden

Tracy

Folsom

Carmichael

You can also use their store locator.

For more in money, see ten cities where home prices have fallen the most.

Plus, five items to always buy at TJ Maxx.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS