Sacramento, CA

New store cuts prices every DAY in aim to beat inflation

By Elizabeth Barton
 3 days ago
RETAIL stores are doing everything they can to fight inflation, but one store is making waves.

San Francisco based shop, Falling Prices, is using a never-before-seen business model to lower prices.

It's a bargain hunter's dream with a twist.

The store will lower prices every day of the week, until items are sold for just 25 cents.

According to the store's website, they open on Tuesdays with every item priced at $6.

On Wednesday, everything drops to $4 and on Thursdays, prices drop even to $2.

By Friday, prices are $1.

On Saturday, everything left in the store is just 25 cents.

According to CBS news, the store's merchandise is all brand new and comes as overstock from Amazon and Target.

Part of the fun is items are all stuffed in large bins throughout the store.

Shoppers have no idea what they may find - it could be anything from olive oil to pet supplies.

What do the stores sell?

As mentioned above, all of the items are overflow from other stores.

On their website, Falling Prices has shared they frequently get the following items:

  • electronics
  • small appliances
  • food
  • baby items
  • pet supplies
  • automotive
  • office supplies
  • home goods
  • paper products
  • cleaning supplies
  • small furniture

Typically, the normal retail price for the items is under $50.

Where are the store located?

Falling Prices has stores in the following locations in and around Sacramento, California.

  • Santa Rosa
  • Folsom Premium Outlets
  • Power Inn
  • Citrus Heights
  • Porterville
  • Florin
  • Rancho Cordova
  • Arden
  • Tracy
  • Folsom
  • Carmichael

You can also use their store locator.

