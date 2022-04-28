ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police Catch Man Who Hit Officer Before Fleeing

By Kate Robinson
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested a Pembroke man after he allegedly struck an officer with his car and then fled the scene. Police said at around 2 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers in the West End were sent to Kempton and Jenney Streets for a report of a man...

1420 WBSM

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

