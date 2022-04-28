Four face felony drug charges in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Four people were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 27.
Hattiesburg Police Special Operations Division and 12 Net Metro conducted a search warrant at a home on North 40th Avenue. Four people were arrested.Wanted man comments with emoji on Facebook post arrested 24 hours later
David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment.
Jacob Lott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Minnie Allen, 50, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.
Daysha Lott, 21, of Hattiesburg, was charged with child endangerment and disorderly conduct.
They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0