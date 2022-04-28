ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four face felony drug charges in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Four people were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 27.

Hattiesburg Police Special Operations Division and 12 Net Metro conducted a search warrant at a home on North 40th Avenue. Four people were arrested.

David Lott, 46, of Hattiesburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

Jacob Lott, 18, of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Minnie Allen, 50, of Petal, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and one count of child endangerment.

Daysha Lott, 21, of Hattiesburg, was charged with child endangerment and disorderly conduct.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

They were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

