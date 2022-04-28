ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Police investigate sexual assault on campus

By Joe Wenzel
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault on Wednesday evening. According to police, an unknown man grabbed the buttocks of a female student while she was walking in the parking lot in front of Vanderbilt Law School. “And then it gives you...

www.wsmv.com

WSMV

TBI investigates inmate homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Buerau of Investigation officials began investigating a homicide Wednesday involving the death of a prisoner. Government officials confirmed with News4 the death of one Riverbend Maximum Security Prison inmate Justin Walters, 26, was found dead on the morning of April 27th by correctional officers. At...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigate fatal shooting in West Nashville

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Naomi's surprising death. Nashville SC opens new stadium. Country music stars are being honored at the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday. Man dies after being found shot in car Clarksville. Man saved from burning home...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSMV

Robertson Co. Sheriff lifts lockdown at Springfield H.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a brief lockdown, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office have removed the “hard lockdown at Springfield High School. Students, teachers, and staff are safe after Springfield High School was placed on lockdown “due to concerns” from the RCSO. According to RCSO, the...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Whiskey Row accused murderer stays out of jail despite DUI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the men charged with the death of Dallas Barrett at Whiskey Row found out he was not immediately going to jail Friday. News4 was the only station in the courtroom to find out the scheduled hearing had nothing to do with the murder charge.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood High student killed in crash

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Brentwood High School student was killed in a crash on Franklin Road at the intersection of Murray Lane on Saturday night, Brentwood Police said on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle just before 8 p.m. Police said...
BRENTWOOD, TN

