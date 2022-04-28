Sheriff: Deputy shot in hand in Cutlerville while investigating death

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County deputy was shot in the hand in Cutlerville while investigating a death, the sheriff said.

It happened in the area of the 500 block of Sunbrook Street SE, near the intersection of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township.

Deputies had been called for a welfare check at a home in the area around 2 p.m., Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. She said deputies found a man dead in the home. Sources tell News 8 it is believed to be a homicide.

Detectives were called to the scene.

A suspect arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m. as they were investigating. Kent County detectives approached his vehicle and noticed a rifle, the sheriff said.

She said there was a struggle over the rifle and the suspect fired it, injuring a deputy in the hand.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is in good condition, the sheriff said.

LaJoye-Young said the suspect, a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody. Sources tell News 8 he is a suspect in the homicide.

“Obviously as a sheriff I get a call like this, my heart about stopped for a second. Very blessed that this deputy is OK. Glad that they were able to take him into custody without further injury to anybody. Obviously this is the best-case scenario if this kind of incident is going to happen, but it’s difficult,” LaJoye-Young said.

The sheriff said detectives are still investigating what happened inside the home.

Neighbors told News 8 the residents moved in a year ago.

“I don’t really know the owners,” Luke Danzig, who has lived nearby for 19 years, said. “I’ve never seen them outside. It just doesn’t add up.”

It’s a shock to what’s been a quiet neighborhood.

“It’s a really beautiful neighborhood,” neighbor Jessie Turner said. “All the neighbors are courteous, friendly. So it’s kind of a little bit of a shock.”

Jordan Wierenga, 21, has lived in the neighborhood all his life.

“The most I’ve ever seen in the 21 years I’ve lived here is people just stealing things off people’s porches,” Wierenga said. “Like it doesn’t happen around here really. It’s shocking to see something like this.”

The area around Sunbrook Street SE was blocked off for several hours Thursday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

