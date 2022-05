HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. -- A mural meant to highlight one community's diversity was defaced twice just days after the artwork was completed. The mural in Highland Park is entitled, "Home Is Where We Make It." It was completed late last week, but by Saturday it was defaced multiple times, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported. Anthony Redmen had watched as it was being painted. "People were stopping by talking among themselves, the community. It was just a nice social atmosphere when she was doing it. To come back and see this, it's like terrible," said Redmen, who lives in Somerset. Highland Park...

