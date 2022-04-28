ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Winning $1Mil Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Turkey Hill where the ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Someone is about to get— a whole lot richer!

A winning $1 MILLION THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill, 1349 Millersville Pike, Lancaster,according to the release. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, you can learn more about it on the lottery website or the Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

