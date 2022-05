The national smoker's holiday just passed but that doesn't mean we're done getting high Whether you need 4/20 as an excuse to blaze or you keep a bong in every room and a jar full of edibles by your bedside, one thing is sure: it's always best to pair your smile with something fun and stimulating. Let the ideas and activities on this list take your enjoyment of Cleveland to new, ahem, highs. And don't forget to save a hit for us.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO