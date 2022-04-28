ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Conceptual designs for a new Cross Bay Ferry released

By Andrew Harlan
thatssotampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew conceptual renderings have been revealed for the Cross Bay Ferry. The final design won’t be settled on until November of this year. But the brand new renderings reveal how HMS Ferries, and county leaders intend to increase its annual passenger capacity to nearly 800,000 riders. The new vessel would put...

thatssotampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

10+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Hard to believe it’s the last weekend of April already! The weather is beautiful and there are so many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay this weekend! There’s still time to take advantage of some great u-pick opportunities such as pretty farms to pick sunflowers and wildflowers! There are also other u-pick opportunities […]
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 29 - May 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 29 - May 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Castor
Toni Koraza

Do you want Disney to leave Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that prohibits schools in the Sunshine State from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. The controversial legislation was later dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. However, DeSantis is coming after more than just schools.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crab Island Takeover Party in Destin was supposed to take place April 22-24. It had officials worried after the mayhem in Panama City Beach in March. Law enforcement said events like this are known to cause trouble in one form or another. Influencer Eddy...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Commuting#New Cross#Tampa Bay Area#Vehicles#The Cross Bay Ferry#Macdill Air Force Base
WPTV

Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Lakeland Mom

Up Up and Away Florida – Hot Air Balloon Festival in Lakeland

Make plans to attend one of the most unique events in Lakeland – a Florida hot air balloon festival!. Up Up and Away Florida will be held at the SUN ‘n FUN campus from Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8, 2022. During this 3-day festival, you’ll enjoy vibrant colorful balloon glows, morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, live music, great food and beverage options, vendors, helicopter rides, a kids zone, entertaining shows, and fun for the entire family. {It is also Mother’s Day weekend – a fun idea for something to do with mom!}
LAKELAND, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosThe better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.That's the main takeaway from new county health rankings released this week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Polk, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus.
SARASOTA, FL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Orlando, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Hamburger Mary's Orlando, located downtown, is the ideal spot to Eat, Drink, and be... MARY! Come in for a bite to eat and stay for one of our weekly activities. Come on in for a bite and stick around for one of their weekly events. All burgers are fresh, never frozen, and made to order! Most are served with lettuce and pickles on a fresh brioche bun. Try the " Queen Mary Burger” and you will be excited.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy