BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – College students pay a lot of fees and tuition for their education, so it can be frustrating when they don’t know how their money is being used by the university. That’s one of the concerns students in SDSU’s Department of Architecture are currently having. They even sent a nine-page letter to faculty and administration highlighting their frustrations.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO