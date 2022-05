Kazuchika Okada has no problem running it back with Kenny Omega in the United States if that's what the fans want to see. Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega had a series of matches in Japan that helped make Kenny Omega a worldwide star among wrestling fans. In June of this year, AEW and NJPW will host their first joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. Speaking with Sports Illustrated about whether or not he will wrestle Kenny at the pay-per-view and if there is any interest on his behalf to do so, Okada questioned whether or not there is any need for another match but also said that he would it be happy to take part in another one if the fans desire it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO