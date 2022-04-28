ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: The Best Bose Headphones to Buy Online Right Now

By Oscar Hartzog
 2 days ago
Bose has long been a powerhouse in the headphone world — and for good reason. The American company brings audiophile-approved sound quality, travel-ready comfort, and world-class noise cancellation — all wrapped in a sleek design. Plus, Bose has been releasing new products while improving flagship models, meaning it’s a better time than any to pick up some of the best Bose headphones .

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Best Bose Headphones

Not sure which of Bose’s headphones are right for you? Envision how you’ll use them — maybe on the subway, on a long plane ride, or while working. Next, take a look at the key specs below to choose the best Bose headphones for your needs.

Style : Most headphones fall into one of three categories: over-the-ear, on-ear, or in-ear ( earbuds ). Over-the-ear headphones deliver the best audio quality with larger drivers, great acoustic, and top-notch noise cancellation. On-ear headphones can be a good in-between style, although they’re not very popular (people usually either go with over-the-ear or in-ear options). In-ear headphones (earbuds) offer the best portability for travel and make the best option for working out or running.

Battery Life : No one wants their headphones to run out of battery at the wrong time, so longer battery life is always better. With wireless earbuds, be sure to check how long the ‘buds last outside of their charging case and how much more battery is provided by the case.

Noise-Cancellation : Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market — some customers turn to Bose specifically for this reason. The best Bose headphones for noise cancellation are the Bose 700s , so pick those up if you’re after top-notch sound-blocking capabilities. Otherwise, make sure any prospective options have ample noise-cancellation for your needs.

Audio Quality : Audio quality is consistently good across the best Bose headphones, but there is some variation between models. If you want the crispiest, deepest audio around, go with Bose’s flagship over-the-ear headphones. You’ll feel more bass, notice clearer highs, and hear more detail.

Durability : Some of the best Bose headphones can handle water, rough travel, and the occasional drop without breaking. If you’re planning on wearing your headphones in the rain or while enjoying a sweaty workout, be sure the headphones you choose are water-resistant.

The Best Bose Headphones

Whether you’re looking for noise-cancelling headphones to achieve some zen, earbuds to motivate workouts, or quality cans to upgrade gaming sessions, Bose likely has what you need. Below are some of the best Bose headphones to buy online right now.

1. Bose Headphones 700

EDITOR’S PICK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxGtk_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

The Bose 700s aren’t just the best Bose headphones; they’re some of the best headphones from any brand – period.

Noise-cancellation is the standout feature of the 700s. The headphones boast 11 levels of noise-cancellation, ranging from total sound transparency to in-your-own-world quiet. This powerful noise-cancellation is also applied to calls, so the person on the other line doesn’t hear as much wind or chatter. In short, the Bose 700s offer zen-like quiet — for you and anyone on the call.

You’ll notice that the Bose 700s look great, showcasing a sleek design, but they’re surprisingly comfortable and durable as well thanks to a padded stainless steel headband and ergonomically-positioned earcups. There are also invisible touch controls on the outside of the earcups, which let you manage songs, adjust volume, and even start up Spotify with a fluid touch.

If you want calls and music to sound their best, pick up the Bose headphones 700s right now.

BONUS : The Bose 700 headphones are marked down 18% on Amazon, as of writing, knocking $70 off the price.

Buy: Bose Headphones 700 $329.00

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

BEST EARBUDS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWpw5_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

Downsizing premium noise-cancellation technology is no small feat, but Bose pulled it off with the QuietComfort earbuds. Insert the earbuds and you’ll notice surprisingly powerful, clear audio — even compared to most over-the-ear headphones — with barely any interruption by outside noises. Like the 700 headphones, the QuietComfort earbuds also work to remove outside sound for calls, as well as for solo listening.

All the important settings, including noise-cancellation level, volume, and pause/play, can be manipulated using touch controls. Although slightly larger than some earbuds, the QuietComfort ‘buds are secure and comfortable with multiple gummy ear tips included.

We think the QuietComfort earbuds are most at home while commuting or traveling, but, thanks to sweat and water resistance, they’re also well-equipped for runs and gym sessions too. In any case, expect delightful audio quality and noise-cancellation in a portable package.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279.00

3. Bose Sport Earbuds

BEST EARBUDS FOR WORKING OUT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDwXV_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

For working out and running, we recommend Bose’s Sport earbuds. They’re purpose-built to withstand sweat and high-intensity movement without falling out of your ear or deteriorating over time.

However, despite their durability and sportiness, the Bose Sports don’t sacrifice sound quality: Clear highs and bass notes are present no matter how hard you go (some other earbuds can’t stand up to huffing and puffing or wind while running).

Battery life is solid too with five hours of juice on one charge and 15 hours with the included charging case.

Buy: Bose Sport Earbuds $179.00

4. Bose QuietComfort 45

BEST HEADPHONES FOR MUSIC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356ebD_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

Another fantastic pair of headphones from Bose is the QuietComfort 45s. Plush padding on the earcups and headband, as well as powerful noise-cancellation technology, make them some of the best headphones for long travel days, hours of working, or extended music-listening sessions at home. The headphones’ battery is also prepared to work overtime with 24 hours of juice on a single charge.

Sound quality is great, as expected from Bose, although not quite as good as the 700s . Still, the QuietComfort 45s bring full, exciting sound that can be customized on the Bose app, letting you adjust bass, mid-range, and treble levels to suit your music.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort 45 $329.00

5. Bose Sleepbuds II

BEST EARBUDS FOR SLEEP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmZK5_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

Here’s a unique pair of headphones from Bose: These Sleepbuds II are, as the name suggests, specially-made earbuds for getting better Zs.

When you’re ready for a restful night, put in the Sleepbuds II and connect them to the Bose Sleep app. The app features relaxing sleep sounds including tonal environments and nature sounds, helping to block outside clamor as you drift off. When you’re ready to wake up, the earbuds play a personalized alarm (again, customizable through the Bose Sleep app).

Another key difference between the Sleepbuds and normal earbuds is their design. Instead of sticking out, the earbuds fit neatly in your ear canal, so they won’t be knocked out or feel uncomfortable while laying on your side. This design also lends passive noise blocking, again reducing those sounds that keep you up or wake you in the night.

If you live in a loud home or just have trouble sleeping, we recommend giving these Sleepbuds a try. Just be aware that they’re not meant to replace regular earbuds and don’t stream music.

Buy: Bose Sleepbuds II $249.00

6. Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2

BEST HEADPHONES FOR GAMING
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sveQV_0fNI7bGc00

Amazon

Quality audio is a real advantage when it comes to gaming. These Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones bring that game-changing audio, delivering spacial awareness, cutting-edge noise-cancellation technology, and a quality boom mic.

The headphone’s noise-cancellation applies to both the audio and the mic output, meaning you can get in the zone and be heard by friends or teammates. Both game volume and mic output are independently adjustable, so your voice won’t be too loud or quiet.

Like most of Bose’s headphones, the QC 35s feature thick padding and a lightweight build for long hours of play. Plus, unlike some gaming headsets, the QC35s can be used like normal non-gaming headphones as well. Just remove the boom mic and connect to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 $268.00

