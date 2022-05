Sofi Tukker have shared a new nostalgic single, ‘Summer In New York’ from their second album, ‘Wet Tennis’ which is out today (April 29) via Ultra / Sony Music. The duo have said that the album title is an acronym meaning: When Everyone Tries to Evolve, Nothing Negative Is Safe. They also noted that the electro-pop record is intended to be a celebration of self-empowerment, owning your right to pleasure, and liberating yourself from outside constraints.

