High Wind Watch issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scurry FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Scurry. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water, especially across southern Scurry county. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen, with locally higher amounts. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Snyder, Inadale, J B Thomas Reservoir, Dunn, Winston Field, Ira, Hermleigh, Randalls Corner and Knapp. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
