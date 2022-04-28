High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River is forecast to rise into Major flood stage at East Grand Forks, cresting around Tuesday. It will remain in major flood stage this week with additional rises downstream at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. The crest on the Red River is estimated to be after the current 7 day period at Pembina around May 11 or May 12. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Sunday was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

