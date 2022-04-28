Poni: Willis would be the worst pick of the Tomlin/Colbert era

The PM Team’s Andrew Fillipponi believes the Steelers will be taking a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since they took Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 draft, and he’s not happy.

Poni believes the that Liberty’s Malik Willis will be available for the Steelers at 20 or that they may trade up a few spots to get him and he thinks it will be a “terrible” pick.

“He will go down as the worst pick of the Tomlin/Colbert era . . . worse than Ziggy Hood, worse than Artie Burns,” said Poni.

Chris Mueller says that Willis isn’t his pick (he wants DL Jordan Davis out of Georgia) but is at peace if they do pick Willis.

Listen to the link above as Poni explains why he’s against the pick and hopes that the Steelers are able to draft Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

Poni also believes that Pickett will end up having a better NFL career than Willis.