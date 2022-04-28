Early voting begins in Gaston County

Early primary election voters at the polls Thursday morning encourage other residents to use their voice by getting out to vote.

Gastonia native, Tarrence Lindsay, 63, says he always takes the opportunity to vote early and encourages young generations to do the same.

"These laws are for the young people," said Lindsay. "If they don't vote, something is going to happen."

Lindsay hopes that candidates will make changes that will benefit everybody.

Another early voter, Ronald Phillips, was second in line to vote at the Gaston County Board of Elections Office on West Franklin Boulevard.

The Gastonia native hopes to see candidates focused on cutting down the cost of education.

"I see a lot of kids who have potential, but they don't have the money," said Phillips. "There are programs that assist them, but the cost has gone up so much in the last 20 years."

Adam Ragan, the county's director of elections, expects the primary election voter turnout to be a little higher than normal from all the competitive local races.

"We usually average around 10 to 15% turnout for a primary, but my estimate for this election is around 20 to 25% turnout, which would be excellent," said Ragan.

He believes about 55% of this year's votes will be from early voting in the primary election.

The party breakdown for a turnout can be a little tricky because of unaffiliated voters, Ragan says.

"They (unaffiliated) can choose what party ballot they want to vote, and my guess is the vast majority of those voters will vote a Republican ballot because of the local competitive races on that ballot," Ragan said.

He expects there to be an 80-20 split for voters choosing a Republican ballot as the majority since there are more Republicans in the county than Democrats.

Early voting ends May 14.

1. Where to vote early

Gaston County Board of Elections office, 410 W. Franklin Blvd., Suite 30, Gastonia

Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas

Gaston College - Kimbrell Campus, 7220 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont

Partners Behavioral Health Management Auditorium, 901 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia

2. Times to vote

Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, May 14

Mondays through Fridays — 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, April 30, May 7, and May 14 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 — 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 - Polls open at 6:30 a.m., close at 7:30 p.m. Voting at regular polling places.

3A. What's on Republican ballots in Gaston?

U.S. House and Senate

109th House

State Supreme Court judge

State Court of Appeals judge

Superior Court judge

District Court judge

Board of Commission

Clerk of Court

Sheriff

3B. What's on Democrat ballots in Gaston?

U.S House and Senate

Some Kings Mountain City Council

4. Gaston's unaffiliated voters

Must you belong to a political party in order to vote? No.

The 2.53 million voters in North Carolina who aren’t registered with the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian parties can vote in the primary election along with the 2.5 million Democrats and 2.2 million Republicans.

North Carolina’s 49,036 Libertarians have no partisan primaries this year, so their members may vote only in the non-partisan elections underway this spring.

Independent voters will have two options:

Select a non-partisan ballot and vote only in the non-partisan races, such as City Council races.

Select one of the partisan ballots and vote in those elections plus the nonpartisan elections.

Note that unaffiliated voters are not allowed to vote in more than one political party’s primary. If you are independent and you happen to like a particular Republican candidate for sheriff and a particular Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, you’ll have to decide which candidate will get your vote. The other candidate that you liked will have to do without your support and possibly lose the election because you were blocked by law from voting for them.

5. Contested local races (All on GOP ballots)

Sheriff — Voters will pick between Chad Hawkins and Don Roper

Superior Court Judge — Voters will pick between Justin Davis, Eddie Meeks and Beth Stockwell

District Court Judge — Voters will pick between Craig Collins and Ashley Hyman

Board of Commissioners — Voters will pick between Cathy Cloninger and Steve Hall

Clerk of Superior Court — Voters will pick between Allen Fraley and Roxann Rankin

109th House — Voters will pick between Lauren Bumgardner Current, Donnie Loftis, John Gouch and Ronnie Worley

