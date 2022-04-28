ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Valley Air District to launch clean air center program

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JhSp_0fNI6Ox400

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The San Joaquin Valley Air District is launching a new pilot program to create a network of clean air centers.

Similar to cooling centers, the clean air centers would provide residents a safe place on poor air quality days, particularly due to smoke from wildfires and other smoke events.

The pilot program provides grants for portable air cleaners to schools, community centers, senior centers, sports centers, libraries, and other buildings accessible to the public.

The program launches on May 1.

More information is available on the San Joaquin Valley Air District’s Website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Vampires wanted for Fresno’s National Garlic Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone with dreams of being a vampire has an opportunity to do so at the first-ever National Garlic Festival in Fresno. The organizers of the National Garlic Festival are looking for up to 20 actors to be vampires at the inaugural festival and interact with the attendees. For the uninitiated, vampires […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in Tulare after robbery, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday. Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street.  According to […]
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Senior Centers#The Clean#Urban Construction
YourCentralValley.com

Larger fines for fireworks in Fresno passed by council

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno passed a new city ordinance Thursday in hopes to stop illegal fireworks. The new proposal would double the current fines related to fireworks and would hold more people accountable. Under the new ordinance, the first offense would be a $2,000 fine, the second offense is $3,000, and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at Fresno church quickly controlled

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire at a Fresno church was extinguished on Thursday after the flames threatened the location’s gas meter. The call was received around 4:30 p.m. at the New Hope Ministries church at Ventura Avenue and 10th streets. Crews on the scene say the fire was near the building’s gas meter but […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

21-year-old arrested in Fresno double shooting, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is under arrest following a double-shooting outside a Fresno convenience store early Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Gabriel Soto of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of two attempted homicides. Investigators say an argument between two groups began at around 1:30 a.m. at the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy