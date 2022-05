The Corner Spot, the lowkey bar on Irving Street and 14th Avenue that never reopened following the March 2020 shutdown, has new owners and a new name. The Sage and Drifter is the new bar to taking over the location, and its new owners are three seasoned bartenders who’ve cut their teeth in both high-end restaurants across the city and at a beloved dive in the Richmond.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO