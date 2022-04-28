Volusia Sheriff’s Office offers decals to alert first responders to the presence of autistic people

VCSO autism decals

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents now have the option to display a decal on their home or car that lets first responders know when a person with autism may be present.

In addition to the decals, residents can also voluntarily register for a program that allows the sheriff’s office communications center to flag their home as one with an autistic occupant.

Once entered, the flag will alert any units responding to that address that someone on the autism spectrum may be present, and may not react or respond to verbal commands the way others might.

The “Occupant with Autism” decals are available in two different designs and are available to all Volusia County residents.

For more information, or to sign up and order a decal, click here.

