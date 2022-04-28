ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

There is a New Mascot in Town

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrescott Valley Police Department is excited to announce the incorporation of a new mascot in the form of a bear. Our bear will be arriving in June, and we are hosting a contest to help name our newest...

