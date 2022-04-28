Bloomfield High School holds mock crash for students

GREEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the school year winding down a local high school held a demonstration about the risks of drinking and driving.

Bloomfield High School along with area emergency responders worked together to perform the ‘Mock Crash.’ It’s a pretend scenario where a sober driver collides head-on with a drunk driver.

Including real first-responders assisting at the scene and even a helicopter landing for an air evacuation.

Bloomfield’s Family Consumer Science Teacher Tracy Hughes hopes it will let students know that drinking and driving is never a good idea.

“Basically they just wanted to make sure that the kids knew that they’re not invincible and that it could happen to them,” said Hughes.

The demonstration included additional information about the risks of drug use.

