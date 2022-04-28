ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, IN

Bloomfield High School holds mock crash for students

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

GREEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the school year winding down a local high school held a demonstration about the risks of drinking and driving.

Bloomfield High School along with area emergency responders worked together to perform the ‘Mock Crash.’ It’s a pretend scenario where a sober driver collides head-on with a drunk driver.

Including real first-responders assisting at the scene and even a helicopter landing for an air evacuation.

Bloomfield’s Family Consumer Science Teacher Tracy Hughes hopes it will let students know that drinking and driving is never a good idea.

“Basically they just wanted to make sure that the kids knew that they’re not invincible and that it could happen to them,” said Hughes.

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

The demonstration included additional information about the risks of drug use.

