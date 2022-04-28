ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Surfaces look back on their chance meeting, and move forward with new single 'I Can't Help But Feel'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBSHa_0fNI3uw100

Hot on the heels of the release of their latest single, Texas natives Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of Surfaces recently spoke with Audacy host Kevan Kenney about how the duo met -- and how their latest single, "I Can't Help But Feel," came to be.

WATCH NOW: Surfaces in studio with Kevan Kenney

Best known for their 2019 single "Sunday Best," Surfaces originally got together after making and sharing music separate from each other on Soundcloud. "We were tiny, didn't have much traction at all," they explain, although their production styles were similar. Colin admits, "we were kind of hinting toward the same music journey... that's why we were drawn together."

2022's "I Can't Help But Feel" came about while sound checking "in the midst of touring last year," says Colin. "Just started playing a guitar riff... we all started feeling it... so we went upstairs to the green room and kept looping that guitar. Then Forrest came out with a crazy falsetto top line." Tag it and bag it... done.

The band has a busy year ahead, touring with LANY beginning in August as well as the task of putting together an entire album's worth of material, currently in the mixing phase. Follow along with the band on Facebook , IG , and Twitter to stay updated, and grab tickets to see them in your town right HERE .

Keep up with Kevan Kenney 's in-studio guests, current pop culture takes, and more -- PLUS be sure to check out his top tracks on Audacy's all-new Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery station.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new Alt Now , IndustriALT , Rockternative , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wave#Music Box#Drawn Together#Soundcloud#Lany#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy