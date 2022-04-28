Surfaces look back on their chance meeting, and move forward with new single 'I Can't Help But Feel'

Hot on the heels of the release of their latest single, Texas natives Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of Surfaces recently spoke with Audacy host Kevan Kenney about how the duo met -- and how their latest single, "I Can't Help But Feel," came to be.

WATCH NOW: Surfaces in studio with Kevan Kenney

Best known for their 2019 single "Sunday Best," Surfaces originally got together after making and sharing music separate from each other on Soundcloud. "We were tiny, didn't have much traction at all," they explain, although their production styles were similar. Colin admits, "we were kind of hinting toward the same music journey... that's why we were drawn together."

2022's "I Can't Help But Feel" came about while sound checking "in the midst of touring last year," says Colin. "Just started playing a guitar riff... we all started feeling it... so we went upstairs to the green room and kept looping that guitar. Then Forrest came out with a crazy falsetto top line." Tag it and bag it... done.

The band has a busy year ahead, touring with LANY beginning in August as well as the task of putting together an entire album's worth of material, currently in the mixing phase. Follow along with the band on Facebook , IG , and Twitter to stay updated, and grab tickets to see them in your town right HERE .

