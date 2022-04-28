Person rescued from Chicago River, police say

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A person was rescued Thursday afternoon from the Chicago River, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

The marine unit received a call from Chicago's First Lady Cruises regarding a person in the Chicago River near Randolph Street. Due to a quick response, the victim was pulled onto the Emerald Lady cruise ship.

Marine officers provided emergency first- aid and transported the victim to marine unit headquarters. The marine unit tweeted that the victim was then transported to a local hospital for follow-up care by the Chicago Fire Department.