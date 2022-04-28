ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

By Justyn Melrose, Dolan Reynolds, Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem.

She is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

At 4:39 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, officers found Little dead inside the building. Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.

The investigation revealed that Little and another man got into an argument that escalated into a fight. During the fight, multiple shots were fired, killing Little.

Officers surrounded the arcade after the shooting and roped off the building and part of the street.

On Friday, Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and given no bond.

Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD . You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Pamela Leonard Braxton
3d ago

They all got guns on their mind, just can’t solve it any other way!!! So sad

