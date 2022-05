Glenden Philip Wicklund passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home in Kalispell. He was born in Havre, Montana, on November 25, 1943, to Philip and Vivian Wicklund, and was the youngest of three children. Glen grew up on a farm north of Joplin, Montana before relocating to Bigfork in his teens. He joined the Air Force in 1963 but found that military life was not for him and was honorably discharged roughly two years later. In his youth, Glen liked fast cars and loved to go dancing. He enjoyed going camping and fishing with his family and...

