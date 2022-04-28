Ask the Expert: Why is my tax appraisal so high?

The red hot DFW housing market has caused the value of people's homes to go up-- which is nice if you plan to sell. But it is also shown to be a huge burden on others who are stuck with the bill.

On Ask the Expert, Chandler Crouch, head of Chandler Crouch Realtors joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

Chandler shares what he's experienced so far with North Texans in sticker shock. He says some people feel helpless and hopeless.

You can protest your tax appraisal. Chandler shares with us his advice on how to prepare.

