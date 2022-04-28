ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask the Expert: Why is my tax appraisal so high?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjW9f_0fNI0pYb00

The red hot DFW housing market has caused the value of people's homes to go up-- which is nice if you plan to sell. But it is also shown to be a huge burden on others who are stuck with the bill.

On Ask the Expert, Chandler Crouch, head of Chandler Crouch Realtors joined the KRLD Afternoon News.

Chandler shares what he's experienced so far with North Texans in sticker shock. He says some people feel helpless and hopeless.

You can protest your tax appraisal. Chandler shares with us his advice on how to prepare.

UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
