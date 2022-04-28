ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon forecasts second-quarter sales below estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, amid customers hitting pause on discretionary spending in the face of economic uncertainties and stiff competition in its cloud business.

The world’s biggest online retailer projected net sales of between $116 billion and $121 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting $125.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters

German retail sales unexpectedly fall in March

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as the war in Ukraine leads to price increases, data showed on Monday. The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were down 0.1% on the month in real terms. A Reuters forecast had predicted an increase of 0.3%.
RETAIL
Reuters

Australian shares decline over 1% ahead of cenbank meeting

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 1% on Monday in broad-based selling, as investors braced for a central bank policy meeting where it is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.3% at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or 0.28%, to 2,687.45 after...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares end lower as investors await FOMC outcome

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Monday in volatile trade as investors awaited a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee later this week, when domestic market will be closed for public holidays, for cues on the aggressiveness of monetary tightening. The Nikkei share average...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TABLE-Japan life insurers to buy yen bonds, pare FX hedges in FY2022/23

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Many Japanese life insurers, major investors in global bonds, plan to reduce currency hedging amid the yen's slump, as well as investing more in superlong-dated domestic debt. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the fiscal year through March 2023, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences last month. JAPAN BONDS Nippon Life to increase JGB holdings, centred in superlong sector; to also increase yen corporate bonds, yen-converted foreign bonds Meiji Yasuda to increase JGB holdings; expect superlong yields to rise until fiscal year-end Dai-ichi to increase bonds held to ALM, and raise total holdings in the medium- to long run, but not yet time for a full-fledged return to bond markets Sumitomo to buy JGBs centred in superlong sector, but due to redemptions, overall holdings to decrease by about 100 billion yen ($767.1 million) Taiyo to increase yen bond holdings, including the continued addition of more corporate debt Taiju to keep yen bond holdings steady, while increasing investment in superlong sector Fukoku to increase superlong JGB holdings by 450 billion yen, yen-denominated credit assets by 100 billion yen Asahi holdings to decrease by about 25 billion yen due to redemptions Daido expects to increase JGB investment centred on superlong sector Japan Post to increase JGB investment centred in superlong sector but expect total assets to decrease FOREIGN BONDS Nippon Life to reduce FX-hedged assets, switch from government bonds to corporate debt; unhedged assets to be stable or decrease Meiji Yasuda to decrease hedged sovereigns but increase corporate bond holdings, meaning total hedged assets to increase; unhedged holdings to be stable Dai-ichi will depend on yields and FX markets, but no plan for major change in asset levels Sumitomo to decrease hedged holdings by several hundred billion yen, and increase unhedged assets by about same amount Taiyo to decrease holdings overall, refraining from investment in sovereigns, while increasing exposure to government-backed MBS and corporate debt funds Taiju to reduce hedged bond exposure by several tens of billions of yen while increasing corporate debt; to increase unhedged exposure by several tens of billions of yen Fukoku to decrease foreign bond exposure by 320 billion yen, mainly in hedged assets; to carefully shift some exposure to unhedged Asahi to increase exposure by about 20 billion yen, with hedging decided based on market movements Daido to keep holdings steady; may consider increasing exposure if there's a pause in rise in yields Japan Post to either maintain or slightly reduce hedged exposure; to keep unhedged assets steady JAPAN STOCKS, OTHER ASSETS Nippon Life to keep Japan stock holdings steady; to increase holdings of alternative assets, including foreign stocks Meiji Yasuda to sell off about 150 billion yen of domestic equities, increase foreign stock holdings Dai-ichi to trim Japan stock holdings to reduce risk; to add to real estate and alternative assets Sumitomo to increase domestic equity exposure by about 100 billion yen; to increase holdings of foreign stocks and alternative assets by several hundred billion yen Taiyo to keep Japan stock holdings steady, taking a buy-on-dips stance to adjusting exposure; to increase alternative assets Taiju to maintain Japan stock exposure; will add to ESG, new growth area investments Fukoku to pause on risk taking; to increase real estate investment by 20 billion yen, with inflation hedges Asahi domestic and foreign stock holdings to be steady or increase, with basic stance to limit risk Daido to maintain or increase exposure to Japan and foreign equities; to add exposure to renewable energy or infrastructure investments Japan Post to maintain Japan and foreign equity exposure, add to alternative investments EXPECTED MARKET RANGES 10-year JGB USD/JPY EUR/JPY Nikkei 225 Nippon Life -0.25-0.25% 112-134 126-154 22,000-32,000 Meiji Yasuda 0-0.25% 120-130 130-140 24,000-30,000 Dai-ichi -0.10-0.40% 110-135 120-140 22,000-32,000 Sumitomo -0.05-0.25% 120-135 125-150 25,500-32,500 Taiyo 0-0.25% 115-135 125-145 23,000-32,000 Taiju -0.25-0.25% 128-140 132-146 24,000-30,000 Fukoku -0.10-0.25% 110-130 115-140 20,000-30,000 Asahi 0.10-0.25% 120-135 130-145 24,000-29,000 Daido -0.10-0.25% 115-130 125-145 23,000-33,000 Japan Post 0.10-0.30% 117-132 135-145 25,000-31,000 ($1 = 130.3600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has set up a years-long partnership with US chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) to develop automated driving technology, with the contract set to run until 2031, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. The car giant will use Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip (SoC), developed specifically for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's April factory activity expands at slower rate -PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace from the previous month in April as supply chain disruptions and strict Chinese coronavirus lockdown measures hurt overseas demand. Activity in the sector was held up by resilience in output, overall orders and optimism about the year ahead,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Cannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy - JPMorgan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy nearly two months after Australia’s top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion)takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The final manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 59.4 for April compared to the month's flash reading of 59.7. The ISM manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After slowing to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Morning Bid: Peak hawkishness

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. A sharply lower close on Wall Street on Friday will set the tone across Europe this morning, as a busy week for central banks kicks off the new month following a stormy April dominated by concerns about slowing global growth. Disappointing...
WORLD
Reuters

MGM Resorts offers to buy Sweden's LeoVegas for $607 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) on Monday offered to acquire Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas AB (LEOV.ST) for about $607 million, paving the way for the U.S. casino operator to expand its presence in Europe. MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for 61 crowns ($6.20) in...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian job ads dip 0.5% in April, still strong overall

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements dipped in April from multi-year highs, but still point to continued strong demand for labour that will likely soon drive unemployment to its lowest since the early 1970s. Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) showed total job...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian banks' margin woes linger but rate hikes may lift view

(Reuters) - Australia’s “Big Four” banks are set to report a further squeeze on interest margins in their upcoming results dented by growing competition, though the prospect of a recovery aided by central banks’ rate hikes is expected to bolster their outlook. The banks have tussled...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: Something's off

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus. It’s the final day of trading of April and it does look like despite the fireworks on Wall Street last night, this month bears sombre omens for what’s to come, notably with Asian shares on the verge of their worst month since the COVID-19 March 2020 crash.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

