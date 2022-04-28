ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as Wall Street rallies

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against greenback * Touches weakest level since March 9 at 1.2879 * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.3% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from its weakest level in more than seven weeks, as oil prices rose and equity markets clawed back some recent declines. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2805 to the greenback, or 77.09 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 9 at 1.2879. It was the only Group of 10 currency to gain ground against the greenback. "You are seeing equity markets recover here, allowing for the Canadian dollar to breath a little bit of a sign of relief," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC. Wall Street rallied as strong corporate earnings offset worries about the U.S. economy's contraction in the first quarter. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the signal that stocks send about the economic outlook. The price of oil rose after reports that Germany is no longer opposed to an embargo on Russian oil, which could further tighten supplies in the already stressed global crude market. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.3% higher at $105.36 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar surged to its highest levels in two decades against a basket of major currencies, propelled by widespread weakness in its major rivals, such as the yen and the euro . It's challenging for the loonie to make ground on the U.S. dollar when the greenback is "so very strong," Goshko said. Canadian data showed that payroll employment rose by 142,900 in February, paced by gains in the services-producing sector. GDP data for February is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 1.8 basis points at 2.818%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)

