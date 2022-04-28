ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Control of Congress could hinge on this redistricting ‘special master’ in NY

By Zach Williams, Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzRWJ_0fNI0ick00

Control of the House of Representatives could hinge on a court-appointed special master in New York tasked with drawing new congressional and state Senate lines in the upcoming weeks following a decision by the state’s highest court throwing out the gerrymander approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic legislators weeks ago.

Democrats had hoped that politically friendly maps in the Empire State would help them defend their slim majority in the U.S. House while maintaining their supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

The Court of Appeals, however, ended up siding with a lower court decision that found the redrawn lines unconstitutional.

That means Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carnegie Mellon University , is now the special master in charge of drawing the new maps for Congress and state Senate.

“Jonathan Cervas is a highly respected, non-partisan election expert,” said Jeff Wice, an adjunct professor at New York Law School, who worked with Cervas in a redistricting case in Tennessee. “[He is] not prone to influence by any political party. He will avoid that to every extent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI5Xv_0fNI0ick00
Jonathan Cervas is the special master in charge of drawing the new maps for Congress and state Senate.
Twitter/@CERVASJ

State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister appointed Cervas earlier this month in anticipation of the Court of Appeals declaring the Democrat-friendly maps illegal under a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution barring partisan gerrymandering. He has previously worked on redistricting efforts across the countrying, including maps in Pennsylvania that received bipartisan support.

“I am thrilled to assist the New York courts in delivering constitutional maps that will provide equal representation for all New York residents for the next decade,” Cervas said in a brief statement to The Post. He did not elaborate on the time table and process he expects for redrawing the maps for Congress and state Senate.

The Assembly map will hold because the GOP did not specifically challenge it in court.

John Faso, a former congressman who advised the plaintiffs challenging the maps, said he anticipates the Board of Elections and the courts will agree to a shortened petition period requiring fewer signatures for candidates to get on the ballot in an Aug. 23 primary for Congress and Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WONSY_0fNI0ick00
The Court of Appeals found the redrawn lines unconstitutional.
Getty Images/Mike Coppola

“Jonathan Cervas appears to have the necessary qualifications to do the job. We’re confident because his work will be supervised by Judge McCalllister,” Faso told the Post Thursday.

A spokesman for the Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Critics of the now-voided congressional and state Senate maps have noted how Democrats stood to gain a lot under the maps state lawmakers approved along party lines weeks ago.

This includes adding super-blue Park Slope to the Staten Island-based swing district currently represented by Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyQpG_0fNI0ick00
NY court strikes down Democrats’ gerrymander of election districts

Another district would have added parts of the Bronx and Westchester to a Nassau-based district . The new boundaries extended just beyond the Westchester residence of state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is currently running in the primary to replace Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi.

The now-voided state Senate map would have also caused headaches for Republicans like state Sen. Daphne Jordan , who found her residence was being placed in an adjoining district.

“I give the special master the benefit of the doubt as a neutral party,” Republican state Party Chair Nick Langworthy told reporters in a virtual press conference Thursday.

A spokesman for state Senate Democrats, Mike Murphy, said in a statement that they still believe in the constitutionality of the new maps, but will work with the special master to develop maps that are as close as possible to what Albany lawmakers approved along party lines weeks ago.

“The State Senate maps in particular corrected an egregious partisan gerrymander and have not been overturned on the merits by any court,” Murphy said in the statement. “We will make our case to the special master appointed by the court.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Albany, NY
State
Tennessee State
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
John Faso
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Mike Murphy
Person
Daphne Jordan
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Democrats#Gerrymandering#Democratic#House#Assembly#The Court Of Appeals#New York Law School#State Supreme Court
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fox News

Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy