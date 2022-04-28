Exponent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 56 cents.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117.9 million.

