Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office now allowing requests for child ID cards through app

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
JUNEAU, Wis. — Parents in Dodge County now have another way to request special child identification cards that can help police quickly share information when a child goes missing.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that parents can now use its app to request the cards, which contain a child’s photo and other identifying information, including how to contact parents or guardians. Previously, the sheriff’s office primarily gave out the cards at events like the county fair, according to a news release.

Parents will have the option of allowing the sheriff’s office to enter their child’s information into its database, which can be quickly shared with law enforcement officials in the event of an emergency. Parents can also request just the card without having their child’s information added to the system.

#Dodge Co
