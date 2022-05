Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO