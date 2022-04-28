Top 2022 marks in Washington high school girls track and field: Federal Way duo soars in triple jump

Federal Way High School's Esther Akinlosotu and Cassandra Atkins are "like sisters," said girls track coach Quinn Gillis.

And the Eagles' duo is putting on quite a display in the triple jump this spring.

Akinlosotu, a University of Arizona signee, boosted her state-leading mark at last weekend's prestigious Oregon Relays, jumping a personal-best 40 feet, 23/4 inches on the second attempt of finals to win the event, and set a meet record.

Atkins, a sophomore, also had a lifetime-best showing, going 38-93/4 in the same meet to place third.

"Both are just awesome kids, first of all," Gillis said. "They are excellent students ... and on the track, they are like a coach's dream. They never complain. And they work hard."

Esther Akinlosotu, left, and Cassandra Atkins are Federal Way girls track teammates - and 1-2 in the state in the girls triple jump. Photo courtesy of Federal Way athletics

One of Akinlosotu's goals was to not only break the 40-foot mark, but set the school record. And after she did that Saturday with her 40-23/4, she hurriedly flashed a smile at Eagles' jumps coaches Beckett Cordes and Kyler Randall before running off to run the 100-meter dash.

She went 12.12 seconds in the finals to take third place.

Both athletes have different styles: Akinlosotu is a more refined technical jumper, especially in the steps and landing while Atkins has a little more raw explosiveness, Gillis said.

Akinlosotu and Atkins are also club teammates at Alpha Speed Academy.

(Featured photo by Keenan Gray/The Runner WA)

Here are the top marks in Washington high school girls track and field, as of April 28:

100 METERS

11.87: Brooklyn Baker, Bear Creek, soph.

11.91: Alex Buck, Bellevue, soph.

12.09: Madison Hubbard, Camas, sr.

12.12: Esther Akinlosotu, Federal Way, sr.

12.18: Brooke Lyons, Tahoma, jr.

200 METERS

25.09: Brooklyn Baker, Bear Creek, soph.

25.19: Alex Buck, Bellevue, soph.

25.28: Brooke Lyons, Tahoma, jr.

25.50: Liv Wregglesworth, Redmond, sr.

25.82: Dea Covarrubias, Skyview, fr.

400 METERS

57.33: Jayda Darroch, Sehome, soph.

57.41: Tresley Love, Meadowdale, jr.

57.53: Alaynah Reed, Kentwood, sr.

57.62: Ava Simms, Curtis, jr.

57.90: Ella Hopper, South Kitsap, sr.

800 METERS

2:13.35: Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, sr.

2:13.69: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

2:15.16: Riley Pyeatt, Sequim, sr.

2:16.83: Katelyn Rigg, Olympia, sr.

2:16.94: Alexa Matora, Lake Washington, fr.

1,600 METERS

4:48.74: Eliza White, Curtis, soph.

4:52.47: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

4:56.12: Elizabeth Floch, Valley Christian, jr.

4:58.89: Sydney Collier, Skyline, fr.

5:03.89: Lily LaPorte, Bishop Blanchet, fr.

3,200 METERS

10:12.84: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

10:33.39: Macy Marquardt, Kennewick, sr.

10:41.65: Sydney Collier, Skyline, fr.

10:42.27: Eliza White, Curtis, soph.

10:46.04: Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, soph.

100 METER HURDLES

14.49: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge, fr.

14.81: Hana Moll, Capital, jr.

14.94: Olivia Conklin, Hazen, sr.

14.97: Hannah Chang, Richland, sr.

15.20: Brooke Mansfield, Bonney Lake, sr.

300 METER HURDLES

44.63: Olivia Conklin, Hazen, sr.

45.57: Grace Twiss, Evergreen of Vancouver, sr.

45.85: Ellie DeGroot, Enumclaw, sr.

46.07: Chloe Pattison, Lake Stevens, sr.

46.10: Ella Hopper, South Kitsap, sr.

4x100 RELAY

49.37: Kamiakin

49.40: South Kitsap

49.60: Redmond

49.91: Lake Stevens

50.07: Richland

4x200 RELAY

1:43.26: South Kitsap

1:44.00: Redmond

1:45.74: Rogers of Puyallup

1:45.89: Curtis

1:46.42: Garfield

4x400 RELAY

3:56.83: South Kitsap

3:58.17: Redmond

4:02.49: Richland

4:05.03: Lake Stevens

4:07.16: Hazen

SHOT PUT

46-11/2: Bailey Young, Hermiston, sr.

45-0: Tyara Straka, Hoquiam, sr.

43-8: Haedyn Bombolo, Bothell, jr.

43-33/4: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

42-11/4: Dawson Rothenbuhler, Sehome, sr.

DISCUS

156-0: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

130-1: Tyara Straka, Hoquiam, sr.

125-0: Morgan Thomas, DeSales, jr.

123-10: Emily Dawes, Chiawana, jr.

123-4: Dorothy Franklin, Camas, sr.

JAVELIN

150-3: Ashley Schroeder, Juanita, sr.



146-8: Erin Tack, Kelso, sr.

139-4: Saydi Orange, Kentridge, sr.

133-3: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

130-11: Skyln Munson, River View, sr.

HIGH JUMP

6-03/4: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge, fr.



5-8: Kyra Gardner, Raymond, sr.

5-6: Jayden Smith, Southridge, sr.

5-4: Jolene Vaara, Sequim, soph.

5-4: Halle Wright, Prosser, sr.

5-4: Savannah Fourier, Central Kitsap, soph.

5-4: Paige Kessler, Castle Rock, jr.

LONG JUMP

19-11/2: Gilana Wollman, Shorewood, sr.



18-11: Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way, soph.

18-7: Hailey Perrine, Spanaway Lake, sr.

18-41/4: Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater, sr.

18-4: Kara Mattson, Prairie, sr.

TRIPLE JUMP

40-23/4: Esther Akinlosotu, Federal Way, sr.



38-93/4: Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way, soph.

38-11/2: Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater, sr.

37-01/2: Paige Bajsarowicz, Liberty of Issaquah, jr.

36-111/2: Josie Settle, Kelso, jr.

POLE VAULT

14-91/2: Amanda Moll, Capital, jr.



14-51/4: Hana Moll, Capital, jr.

12-10: Ella McRitchie, Bainbridge, soph.

12-7: Isabella Nilsen, Newport of Bellevue, sr.

12-0: Avril Wilson, Cedarcrest, sr.

HAMMER

153-7: Ariel Ammentorp, Union, sr.



139-5: Kim Beard, Northwest Christian of Lacey, sr.

116-33/4: Bailey Young, Hermiston, sr.

112-7: Carly Wayss, West Seattle, sr.

109-4: Alessandra Valmonte, Kamiak, sr.

(All marks courtesy of Athletic.net )