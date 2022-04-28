ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge Island, WA

Top 2022 marks in Washington high school girls track and field: Federal Way duo soars in triple jump

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4EYp_0fNHzlCk00

Federal Way High School's Esther Akinlosotu and Cassandra Atkins are "like sisters," said girls track coach Quinn Gillis.

And the Eagles' duo is putting on quite a display in the triple jump this spring.

Akinlosotu, a University of Arizona signee, boosted her state-leading mark at last weekend's prestigious Oregon Relays, jumping a personal-best 40 feet, 23/4 inches on the second attempt of finals to win the event, and set a meet record.

Atkins, a sophomore, also had a lifetime-best showing, going 38-93/4 in the same meet to place third.

"Both are just awesome kids, first of all," Gillis said. "They are excellent students ... and on the track, they are like a coach's dream. They never complain. And they work hard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek7a6_0fNHzlCk00
Esther Akinlosotu, left, and Cassandra Atkins are Federal Way girls track teammates - and 1-2 in the state in the girls triple jump.

Photo courtesy of Federal Way athletics

One of Akinlosotu's goals was to not only break the 40-foot mark, but set the school record. And after she did that Saturday with her 40-23/4, she hurriedly flashed a smile at Eagles' jumps coaches Beckett Cordes and Kyler Randall before running off to run the 100-meter dash.

She went 12.12 seconds in the finals to take third place.

Both athletes have different styles: Akinlosotu is a more refined technical jumper, especially in the steps and landing while Atkins has a little more raw explosiveness, Gillis said.

Akinlosotu and Atkins are also club teammates at Alpha Speed Academy.

(Featured photo by Keenan Gray/The Runner WA)

Here are the top marks in Washington high school girls track and field, as of April 28:

100 METERS

11.87: Brooklyn Baker, Bear Creek, soph.

11.91: Alex Buck, Bellevue, soph.

12.09: Madison Hubbard, Camas, sr.

12.12: Esther Akinlosotu, Federal Way, sr.

12.18: Brooke Lyons, Tahoma, jr.

200 METERS

25.09: Brooklyn Baker, Bear Creek, soph.

25.19: Alex Buck, Bellevue, soph.

25.28: Brooke Lyons, Tahoma, jr.

25.50: Liv Wregglesworth, Redmond, sr.

25.82: Dea Covarrubias, Skyview, fr.

400 METERS

57.33: Jayda Darroch, Sehome, soph.

57.41: Tresley Love, Meadowdale, jr.

57.53: Alaynah Reed, Kentwood, sr.

57.62: Ava Simms, Curtis, jr.

57.90: Ella Hopper, South Kitsap, sr.

800 METERS

2:13.35: Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, sr.

2:13.69: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

2:15.16: Riley Pyeatt, Sequim, sr.

2:16.83: Katelyn Rigg, Olympia, sr.

2:16.94: Alexa Matora, Lake Washington, fr.

1,600 METERS

4:48.74: Eliza White, Curtis, soph.

4:52.47: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

4:56.12: Elizabeth Floch, Valley Christian, jr.

4:58.89: Sydney Collier, Skyline, fr.

5:03.89: Lily LaPorte, Bishop Blanchet, fr.

3,200 METERS

10:12.84: Ella Borsheim, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

10:33.39: Macy Marquardt, Kennewick, sr.

10:41.65: Sydney Collier, Skyline, fr.

10:42.27: Eliza White, Curtis, soph.

10:46.04: Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, soph.

100 METER HURDLES

14.49: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge, fr.

14.81: Hana Moll, Capital, jr.

14.94: Olivia Conklin, Hazen, sr.

14.97: Hannah Chang, Richland, sr.

15.20: Brooke Mansfield, Bonney Lake, sr.

300 METER HURDLES

44.63: Olivia Conklin, Hazen, sr.

45.57: Grace Twiss, Evergreen of Vancouver, sr.

45.85: Ellie DeGroot, Enumclaw, sr.

46.07: Chloe Pattison, Lake Stevens, sr.

46.10: Ella Hopper, South Kitsap, sr.

4x100 RELAY

49.37: Kamiakin

49.40: South Kitsap

49.60: Redmond

49.91: Lake Stevens

50.07: Richland

4x200 RELAY

1:43.26: South Kitsap

1:44.00: Redmond

1:45.74: Rogers of Puyallup

1:45.89: Curtis

1:46.42: Garfield

4x400 RELAY

3:56.83: South Kitsap

3:58.17: Redmond

4:02.49: Richland

4:05.03: Lake Stevens

4:07.16: Hazen

SHOT PUT

46-11/2: Bailey Young, Hermiston, sr.

45-0: Tyara Straka, Hoquiam, sr.

43-8: Haedyn Bombolo, Bothell, jr.

43-33/4: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

42-11/4: Dawson Rothenbuhler, Sehome, sr.

DISCUS

156-0: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

130-1: Tyara Straka, Hoquiam, sr.

125-0: Morgan Thomas, DeSales, jr.

123-10: Emily Dawes, Chiawana, jr.

123-4: Dorothy Franklin, Camas, sr.

JAVELIN

150-3: Ashley Schroeder, Juanita, sr.

146-8: Erin Tack, Kelso, sr.

139-4: Saydi Orange, Kentridge, sr.

133-3: Katelynn Gelston, Hanford, sr.

130-11: Skyln Munson, River View, sr.

HIGH JUMP

6-03/4: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, Emerald Ridge, fr.

5-8: Kyra Gardner, Raymond, sr.

5-6: Jayden Smith, Southridge, sr.

5-4: Jolene Vaara, Sequim, soph.

5-4: Halle Wright, Prosser, sr.

5-4: Savannah Fourier, Central Kitsap, soph.

5-4: Paige Kessler, Castle Rock, jr.

LONG JUMP

19-11/2: Gilana Wollman, Shorewood, sr.

18-11: Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way, soph.

18-7: Hailey Perrine, Spanaway Lake, sr.

18-41/4: Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater, sr.

18-4: Kara Mattson, Prairie, sr.

TRIPLE JUMP

40-23/4: Esther Akinlosotu, Federal Way, sr.

38-93/4: Cassandra Atkins, Federal Way, soph.

38-11/2: Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater, sr.

37-01/2: Paige Bajsarowicz, Liberty of Issaquah, jr.

36-111/2: Josie Settle, Kelso, jr.

POLE VAULT

14-91/2: Amanda Moll, Capital, jr.

14-51/4: Hana Moll, Capital, jr.

12-10: Ella McRitchie, Bainbridge, soph.

12-7: Isabella Nilsen, Newport of Bellevue, sr.

12-0: Avril Wilson, Cedarcrest, sr.

HAMMER

153-7: Ariel Ammentorp, Union, sr.

139-5: Kim Beard, Northwest Christian of Lacey, sr.

116-33/4: Bailey Young, Hermiston, sr.

112-7: Carly Wayss, West Seattle, sr.

109-4: Alessandra Valmonte, Kamiak, sr.

(All marks courtesy of Athletic.net )

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

High school track and field roundup: Adams leads Loggers to meet win

Mariah Adams won three events Thursday to lead the Scio High girls to first place in the team standings at the 2A/3A Combine track and field meet Thursday at Jefferson. Adams was first in the 400 meters (personal-best 1 minutes, 7.98 seconds), 100 hurdles (20.07) and 300 hurdles (54.14). She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:54.97) with Emily Zamudio, Maddie Bockelman and Athena Lau.
JEFFERSON, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Ferris pitcher Castle Keaton strikes out 21 in complete game one-hitter

Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 9, Ridgeline 0: Castle Keaton struck out 21 of 22 batters faced and the Saxons (5-12, 5-12) beat the Falcons (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Keaton allowed one hit and no walks in the complete game shutout. Isaac Bruce went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Ferris.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
Tacoma, WA
Education
City
Spokane, WA
Kelso, WA
Education
Federal Way, WA
Sports
City
Brush Prairie, WA
Pasco, WA
Sports
Mukilteo, WA
Sports
Olympia, WA
Sports
Walla Walla, WA
Sports
Silverdale, WA
Sports
Lake Stevens, WA
Sports
Kent, WA
Sports
Puyallup, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
City
Prosser, WA
Vancouver, WA
Education
City
Bellevue, WA
Camas, WA
Sports
Walla Walla, WA
Education
City
Vancouver, WA
University Place, WA
Education
Bellevue, WA
Sports
City
Renton, WA
Pasco, WA
Education
Yakima, WA
Sports
Raymond, WA
Education
City
Castle Rock, WA
Sequim, WA
Education
City
Tumwater, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Education
City
Hoquiam, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Education
Bellevue, WA
Education
Renton, WA
Sports
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Federal Way, WA
Education
Brush Prairie, WA
Education
Lake Stevens, WA
Education
Bothell, WA
Sports
City
Mukilteo, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
Hoquiam, WA
Sports
City
Port Orchard, WA
Bellingham, WA
Education
Bonney Lake, WA
Sports
City
Raymond, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Kent, WA
City
Duvall, WA
City
Sammamish, WA
Renton, WA
Education
City
Federal Way, WA
City
Lake Stevens, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Prosser, WA
Sports
Richland, WA
Education
City
Mansfield, WA
City
Covington, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Prosser, WA
Education
Bellingham, WA
Sports
University Place, WA
Sports
Bonney Lake, WA
Education
Kirkland, WA
Sports
Castle Rock, WA
Sports
City
Sequim, WA
Bainbridge Island, WA
Sports
Enumclaw, WA
Education
City
University Place, WA
Lacey, WA
Education
Puyallup, WA
Sports
Sammamish, WA
Sports
Sammamish, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Education
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
City
Camas, WA
Tumwater, WA
Education
Camas, WA
Education
Castle Rock, WA
Education
City
Spanaway, WA
Redmond, WA
Sports
Shoreline, WA
Sports
Kirkland, WA
Education
City
Enumclaw, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
Lacey, WA
Sports
City
Issaquah, WA
Issaquah, WA
Sports
City
South Hill, WA
South Hill, WA
Sports
Redmond, WA
Education
City
Lynnwood, WA
Shoreline, WA
Education
City
Olympia, WA
Bainbridge Island, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Sports
Olympia, WA
Education
Yakima, WA
Education
Covington, WA
Education
Vancouver, WA
Sports
Enumclaw, WA
Sports
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Education
South Hill, WA
Education
Spokane, WA
Education
Kent, WA
Education
City
Richland, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Covington, WA
Sports
City
Lacey, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Education
Spanaway, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Issaquah, WA
Education
Sequim, WA
Sports
City
Silverdale, WA
Brush Prairie, WA
Sports
Kelso, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Raymond, WA
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
Kennewick, WA
Sports
Spanaway, WA
Education
City
Redmond, WA
Bothell, WA
Education
City
Kelso, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Bothell, WA
Richland, WA
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Philomath girls win Stayton Invitational track meet

Philomath High ran season-best times in winning both girls relays Saturday as the Warriors claimed the team title at the 24-team Stayton Invitational track and field meet. The 4x400-meter relay team of Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Natalie Dunn and Janice Hellesto finished in 4 minutes, 8.25 seconds, the top 4A time this spring. The 4x100 relay of Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves and Janice Hellesto ran 51.61, the No. 2 time on the 4A season list.
PHILOMATH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School Girls#Triple Jump#High Jump#Highschoolsports#Federal Way High School#Eagles#University Of Arizona#Federal Way Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
The Spun

Look: Attendance At Washington’s “Spring Game” Is Awful

The Washington Huskies’ football team apparently isn’t generating much interest these days. On Saturday, the University of Washington football team held its “spring preview.” There were around 100 fans in attendance, and that number might be generous. There clearly isn’t much excitement about the Kalen DeBoer...
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Jesuit once again kind to Samuel Jennings: Pendleton's standout javelin thrower wins Twilight Relays title by more than 20 feet, moves to No. 2 on national list

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom   Nine months ago, Samuel Jennings traveled the 215 miles from Pendleton to Jesuit High School in Southwest Portland to compete in the USA Track & Field state championships. He left not only a state champion, but as the No. 3 javelin thrower in ...
TAMPA, FL
Scorebook Live

With state meet just around the corner, Valley Catholic's Henry Tierney gets 'confidence booster' with dominant 1,500 performance at Jesuit Twilight Relays

By René Ferrán  Henry Tierney had quietly put together a solid senior season before coming to Cronin Field on Friday for the 20th annual Jesuit Twilight Relays. The Valley Catholic distance ace opened the spring by breaking the school record in the 800 meters while winning the Laker Classic ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
380
Followers
439
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy