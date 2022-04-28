How redistricting ruling will impact election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After a Court of Appeals decision, it’s back to the drawing board when it comes to the Congressional and state Senate redistricting maps.

“The significance of yesterdays decision was the fact that basically the voters won,” stated Laura Ladd Bierman, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of NYS. “The decision validated the fact that the legislature couldn’t just draw their own maps.”

The court chose Dr. Johnathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow from Carnegie Mellon University, to draw the district lines.

“How the lines are drawn will determine where you would circulate petitions for voters in those new districts, whether the petition gathering period would be truncated, whether the number of signatures you need would be reduced because you’d have a compressed time frame on a political calendar, that seems likely,” explained John Conklin, spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections.

This means that the primaries for Congress and state Senate are likely getting pushed back to August, but a new date hasn’t been given just yet. However, other races will still have their primaries on June 28th as previously scheduled.

NYS Republican Party Chairman, Nick Langworthy called this court ruling a victory. However, it could make things more complicated for both parties.

“This is going to create a period of uncertainty, and some people might find themselves without a seat to run for. That’s another dynamic. Perhaps some people who made announcements will reconsider those announcements and get back in races that they have opted out of,” said Langworthy.

In a statement, New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs said, “While we are disappointed with the Court’s ruling, we remain confident in Democratic victories up and down the ballot this November.”

