ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

How redistricting ruling will impact election

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quX9q_0fNHz6IK00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After a Court of Appeals decision, it’s back to the drawing board when it comes to the Congressional and state Senate redistricting maps.

https://www.news10.com/news/nys-court-of-appeals-takes-up-redistricting-case/

“The significance of yesterdays decision was the fact that basically the voters won,” stated Laura Ladd Bierman, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of NYS. “The decision validated the fact that the legislature couldn’t just draw their own maps.”

The court chose Dr. Johnathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow from Carnegie Mellon University, to draw the district lines.

“How the lines are drawn will determine where you would circulate petitions for voters in those new districts, whether the petition gathering period would be truncated, whether the number of signatures you need would be reduced because you’d have a compressed time frame on a political calendar, that seems likely,” explained John Conklin, spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections.

This means that the primaries for Congress and state Senate are likely getting pushed back to August, but a new date hasn’t been given just yet. However, other races will still have their primaries on June 28th as previously scheduled.

NYS Republican Party Chairman, Nick Langworthy called this court ruling a victory. However, it could make things more complicated for both parties.

“This is going to create a period of uncertainty, and some people might find themselves without a seat to run for. That’s another dynamic. Perhaps some people who made announcements will reconsider those announcements and get back in races that they have opted out of,” said Langworthy.

In a statement, New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs said, “While we are disappointed with the Court’s ruling, we remain confident in Democratic victories up and down the ballot this November.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Court pushes NYS Senate and Congressional primaries to August

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Congressional and state Senate primaries are being held on August 23rd, while the rest of the primaries are scheduled for June 28th. The League of Women Voters has been advocating to have all of them held on the same day. “To have a second primary is just ridiculous and it […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#Redistricting#Court Of Appeals#Congressional#Senate#Nys Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy