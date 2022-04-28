Registration For College for Kids Summer Camp at Santa Fe College 2022 Summer Camp Begins May 4

WATER PARK COMMUNITY DAY: Camp Kulaqua opens its River Ranch on specific days during the spring and summer at a discounted rate with no reservations required, and it will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 8 for Mother’s Day. The venue features a 15,000-square-foot wave pool as well as a lazy river, water slide and volleyball courts. The public is allowed to bring food and coolers, but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages are permitted in the water park. Camp Kulaqua requests that modest swimsuits be worn. The water park is located at 23400 NW 212th Ave. in High Springs. The discounted rate is $16 per person; free for children ages 3 and younger. Future community days include May 15, May 30, July 3, July 10, July 24 and Aug. 7. For more information, visit kulaqua.com.

HIGH SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO