Fitch hires familiar face as girls basketball coach

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has officially hired Natalie Lynn as the girls’ basketball coach.

She was approved at an Austintown School Board meeting on Thursday.

Lynn previously spent three seasons coaching in Austintown, including one year as a varsity assistant. She served as junior varsity coach at Struthers last season.

The 2017 Fitch graduate was a four-year letter-winner in both basketball and volleyball for the Falcons.

“Having coached and played at Austintown, I have a huge connection to the school and program,” Lynn said. “My older sister also played basketball for Austintown, so it seems like I have been a part of this program for almost my whole life. To me, Austintown is home, and I wanted to come back and give back to this program and help these girls grow both on and off the court just like this program did for me.”

During her playing career, Lynn was named All-Northeast Ohio Honorable Mention in Division 1 and to the Division 1 District All-Star Team. She was also the Mahoning County Most Valuable Player, a First Team All-Conference selection, as well as a WYTV’s Student-Athlete of the Week in 2017 .

A lifelong Austintown native, Lynn is proud to take over as head coach at her alma mater.

“Having Falcon Pride means being proud that you are from Austintown. This is a place of great tradition when it comes to sports, and the girls need to work hard to keep it going,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.