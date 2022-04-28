ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Fitch hires familiar face as girls basketball coach

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6TDN_0fNHymC600

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch has officially hired Natalie Lynn as the girls’ basketball coach.

She was approved at an Austintown School Board meeting on Thursday.

Lynn previously spent three seasons coaching in Austintown, including one year as a varsity assistant. She served as junior varsity coach at Struthers last season.

NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles

The 2017 Fitch graduate was a four-year letter-winner in both basketball and volleyball for the Falcons.

“Having coached and played at Austintown, I have a huge connection to the school and program,” Lynn said. “My older sister also played basketball for Austintown, so it seems like I have been a part of this program for almost my whole life. To me, Austintown is home, and I wanted to come back and give back to this program and help these girls grow both on and off the court just like this program did for me.”

During her playing career, Lynn was named All-Northeast Ohio Honorable Mention in Division 1 and to the Division 1 District All-Star Team. She was also the Mahoning County Most Valuable Player, a First Team All-Conference selection, as well as a WYTV’s Student-Athlete of the Week in 2017 .

A lifelong Austintown native, Lynn is proud to take over as head coach at her alma mater.

“Having Falcon Pride means being proud that you are from Austintown. This is a place of great tradition when it comes to sports, and the girls need to work hard to keep it going,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Sports
Austintown, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#These Girls#Coaching#Austintown School Board#Falcons#First Team All Conference#Wytv
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
WKBN

Police arrest woman after finding loaded gun

Jazmaree Bailey, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She was booked into the jail after a car she was driving was pulled over about 1:40 a.m. at McCartney Road and 12th Street for speeding.
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy