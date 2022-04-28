ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Restaurant lineup announced for Glens Falls Wing Fest

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRR8X_0fNHyTNB00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This weekend, the wings take the city. Glens Falls Wing Fest is back, with 11 city eateries stepping into the ring to duke it out for chicken wing supremacy. This week, the Glens Falls Collaborative released its full restaurant list and map for Saturday’s community-judged competition. The fest is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 restaurants will be out in downtown Glens Falls on Saturday, selling the best wings they can make – and offering some meatless options, to boot. Fest visitors will be able to vote for their favorite wings in the competition. Categories include best wings, best visiting restaurant, best rookie and best meatless option.

2022 South High Marathon Dance schedule released

This year’s Wing Fest lineup includes:

  • Birch Bark Eatery
  • The Bullpen Tavern
  • Davidson Brothers Brewpub
  • Downtown Social
  • [farmacy] restobar
  • Fenimore’s Pub
  • Gourmet Cafe
  • Juicin’ Jar
  • The KOKO Chariot
  • Radici Kitchen & Bar
  • Morgan & Co.

All 11 restaurants will compete in the Best Wings and Best Meatless categories. For Best Visitor and Best Rookie, it’s a 1-v-1 between KOKO Chariot and Radici.

Hearing set for Lake George housing project

Tickets will be on sale at locations on Glen Street, Maple Street, and Centennial Circle. Voters can cast their ballots at any ticket location. Wing Fest kicks off at noon, and all ballots must be cast by 3 p.m. A winner will be declared at 3:30 p.m. at the City Park bandstand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pqy0_0fNHyTNB00
The map for Glens Falls Wing Fest (Photo: Advokate/Glens Falls Collaborative)

For those who need to quench some post-chicken thirst, a beer garden will be in operation at Davidson Brothers Brewing. Other activities include a flag swap, bounce house, balloon sculpture session and face painting at City Park; as well as a line dance and fill the van food bank drive on Maple Street.

Glens Falls mayor and more take the stage in May

There will also be plenty of music in the air. The On Tap Band plays from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at City Park; Kenny T and DC Steve play on Glen Street from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Caity Gallagher will play at Centennial Circle from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Korean corn dog eatery opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant serving up a savory snack from the streets of South Korea opened at Crossgates Mall on Friday. Made popular on social media, Korean corn dogs have a long history as popular street food. Kong Dog is bringing the popularity of Korean corn dogs to the U.S. The franchise […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Report: Ruth's Chris Steak House Coming To Capital Region

Local residents will soon have a new option for fine dining, with Ruth’s Chris Steak House set to open a new location in the Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review.The restaurant chain is set to take over the former Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Metro Park Road in Colonie, the outlet …
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#The Fest#Tavern#Dance#Food Drink#Birch Bark Eatery#Restobar Fenimore#Pub Gourmet Cafe Juicin#Best Visitor#Koko Chariot#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy