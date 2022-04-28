Restaurant lineup announced for Glens Falls Wing Fest

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This weekend, the wings take the city. Glens Falls Wing Fest is back, with 11 city eateries stepping into the ring to duke it out for chicken wing supremacy. This week, the Glens Falls Collaborative released its full restaurant list and map for Saturday’s community-judged competition. The fest is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 restaurants will be out in downtown Glens Falls on Saturday, selling the best wings they can make – and offering some meatless options, to boot. Fest visitors will be able to vote for their favorite wings in the competition. Categories include best wings, best visiting restaurant, best rookie and best meatless option.

This year’s Wing Fest lineup includes:

Birch Bark Eatery

The Bullpen Tavern

Davidson Brothers Brewpub

Downtown Social

[farmacy] restobar

Fenimore’s Pub

Gourmet Cafe

Juicin’ Jar

The KOKO Chariot

Radici Kitchen & Bar

Morgan & Co.

All 11 restaurants will compete in the Best Wings and Best Meatless categories. For Best Visitor and Best Rookie, it’s a 1-v-1 between KOKO Chariot and Radici.

Tickets will be on sale at locations on Glen Street, Maple Street, and Centennial Circle. Voters can cast their ballots at any ticket location. Wing Fest kicks off at noon, and all ballots must be cast by 3 p.m. A winner will be declared at 3:30 p.m. at the City Park bandstand.

The map for Glens Falls Wing Fest (Photo: Advokate/Glens Falls Collaborative)

For those who need to quench some post-chicken thirst, a beer garden will be in operation at Davidson Brothers Brewing. Other activities include a flag swap, bounce house, balloon sculpture session and face painting at City Park; as well as a line dance and fill the van food bank drive on Maple Street.

There will also be plenty of music in the air. The On Tap Band plays from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at City Park; Kenny T and DC Steve play on Glen Street from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Caity Gallagher will play at Centennial Circle from noon to 1:30 p.m.

